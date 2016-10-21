Santo Domingo.- Bob Satawake, husband of gay US ambassador James Brewster, on Friday asked: if "we're such a horrible country, why did 80,000 Dominicans immigrants went there in 2015?"

Satawake's tweet came in response to a another by former Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) president Manolo Pichardo, who previously called the US "the world's biggest drugs consumer and its banks are laundries."

"If you are a horrible country why 80,000 Dominican immigrants traveled to the United States in 2015" was Satawake response to Pichardo, who's also a senior member of the ruling party PLD.

Pichardo retorts: "There are historical reasons that explain the US wealth and Latin American poverty that pushes migration. We can debate?"

The row adds fuel to another flap between Brewster and president Danilo Medina, who on Friday challenged the US envoy to reveal the cases of corruption and described the United States as a "10-lane avenue" for the drugs trafficked through the Dominican Republic.

