JW Brewster, US VP Joseph Biden, B. Satawake at their wedding prior to arriving in DR, File.
Santo Domingo.- Bob Satawake, husband of gay US ambassador James Brewster, on Friday asked: if "we're such a horrible country, why did 80,000 Dominicans immigrants went there in 2015?"

Satawake's tweet came in response to a another by former Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) president Manolo Pichardo, who previously called the US "the world's biggest drugs consumer and its banks are laundries."

"If you are a horrible country why 80,000 Dominican immigrants traveled to the United States in 2015" was Satawake response to Pichardo, who's also a senior member of the ruling party PLD.

Pichardo retorts: "There are historical reasons that explain the US wealth and Latin American poverty that pushes migration. We can debate?"

The row adds fuel to another flap between Brewster and president Danilo Medina, who on Friday challenged the US envoy to reveal the cases of corruption and described the United States as a "10-lane avenue" for the drugs trafficked through the Dominican Republic.

Written by: bernies, 21 Oct 2016 1:09 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
This is the first time that the husband or wife of any foreign ambassador in this country is making comments that it shouldn't because the ambassador is Brewster and not this guy. What this guy needs to do is keep his mouth shut because he is not the one accredited as the American Ambassador to Dominican Republic whom is the one authorized to speak on behalf of the country and government that he represents.
Written by: Ricardolito, 21 Oct 2016 1:46 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I agreeentirely with you,bernies but I also think that Brewster needs to learn that he is representing the USA and should be smoothing the paths between the two countries but he causes only friction. Neither are diplomats and neither represent the excellent professional diplomatic corps of the USA. The Candian Ambassador, the Spanish Ambassador, and all the others seem to do their jobs smoothly . The exceptions are Mr and Mrs Brewster.
