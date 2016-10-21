La Romana, Dominican Republic.- Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) president Luis Alberto Moreno on Friday announced a credit of nearly US$500 million per year for the Dominican government's projects for development.

He said the soft funding will be allocated to social programs and energy projects, in reference to the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plants.

Speaking to reporters during a recess of the meeting at Casa de Campo resort, Moreno also said the multilateral organization currently discuses with Dominican authorities "where they will put those resources."

He noted however that president Danilo Medina's administration needs to increase the tax burden through improved fiscal policy.

In his view, the measures would boost the State's capacity to assist the needy in areas such as health and education.

The Dominican Republic "is growing well above Latin American's average," in contrast to the region's negative growth in the last five years, Moreno added.