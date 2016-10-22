Close Gallery
Bonao, Mons. Noel province. Environment crews destroy illegal road in a protected area.
Santo Domingo.- Complaints through media from various sectors on threats and attacks against people linked to environmental protection have prompted Justice minister Jean Rodriguez to announce an investigation.

"It is our duty to ensure respect for human rights and physical integrity of each and every citizen and take investigation in each case of a responsible denunciation submitted by any sector of the population or individual in our society," Rodriguez said in a press release.

He said each environmentalist who denounced threats and aggression will be contacted to conduct a thorough investigation and if proven, the "necessary measures and actions to punish those involved will be taken."

Rodriguez's announcement comes in the heels of the government's effort to dislodge squatters, ranchers and farmers who illegally occupy lands within Omar Rancier National Park, Valle Nuevo, where human activities have drastically reduced the flows of rivers.

The official formed an investigation committee headed by La Vega Appellate Court prosecutor Ramón Vásquez and Constanza prosecutor Fernando Quezada, among other officials.

