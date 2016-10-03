Santo Domingo.- Authorities on Sunday announced that all schools will be closed today Monday until Wednesday in over half the country, as part of the safety measures to deal with the possible effects from Hurricane Matthew, a powerful category 4 storm expected to bring downpours over half the country.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) issued flash flooding alerts for the western half of the country and announced that at least 500,000 people who will be evacuated in that area.

After a meeting of the COE in the National Palace, Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo said the decisions aim to protect property and save lives of Dominicans.

"We announce, as a result of this situation, that classes are suspended in 24 provinces,” the official said, adding that schools will continue as normal in the other provinces."