 Gustavo Montalvo,
Santo Domingo.- Authorities on Sunday announced that all schools will be closed today Monday until Wednesday in over half the country, as part of the safety measures to deal with the possible effects from Hurricane Matthew, a powerful category 4 storm expected to bring downpours over half the country.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) issued flash flooding alerts for the western half of the country and announced that at least 500,000 people who will be evacuated in that area.

After a meeting of the COE in the National Palace, Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo said the decisions aim to protect property and save lives of Dominicans.

"We announce, as a result of this situation, that classes are suspended in 24 provinces,” the official said, adding that schools will continue as normal in the other provinces."  

Written by: Ricardolito, 3 Oct 2016 7:59 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I have been looking at the various models of this hurricane and all seem to agree that the edge of the hurricane will be in the west of the DR with Haiti taking a direct hit .. In Santo Domingo, there is so much uncollected weekend rubbish in the street today, Monday that all the drains are sure to be blocked up causing just as much damage as the rain from the hurricane itself.
So why can not the authorities do something to help the people by cleaning up all the rubbish and outlwaing the disposal of all the plastic bags full of garbage until the hurricane has passed??
Written by: ciber, 3 Oct 2016 8:26 AM
From: United States
Dont worry Bill Clinton is on his way to save you. He herd that lots of disaster money will be available. And he wants to save it in his foundation just like last time !
