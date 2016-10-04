Close Gallery
The eye on Haiti coast.
Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Monday said some 14,593 people have been displaced, of which 476 were taken to shelters and around ten homes damaged.

The National Weather Office (ONAMET) maintains a severe weather alert for the entire country as Matthew, a category 4 Hurricane, makes landfall in western Haiti, but spared most of the Dominican Republic.

It said downpours and tropical storm force winds can be expected along  the country's coasts and border region.

ONAMET forecaster Francisco Holguin said flash flooding can be expected in Greater Santo Domingo as the heavy rains will continue through Tuesday. 

