Close Gallery
F. Capellan, File.
Zoom Picture

Santiago.-  M Codevi manufacturing group CEO Fernando Capellan on Tuesday said they are  taking the necessary steps to help, especially in Haiti, those affected by Hurricane Matthew.

He said as an emergency measure 12 aid centers have been set up, including the industrial park in Santiago; in the Codevi facilities in Dajabon and another at the Quisqueya Bilateral Economic Council.

Speaking in a morning radio program, the business leader said they are also organizing another shelter in Santo Domingo province.

"This is for those who want to donate canned food and goods to help, because it will be disastrous what will happen especially in the area of Port-au-Prince," Capellan said.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: danny00, 4 Oct 2016 9:41 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
wonder how much they are going to charge the Haitians?
Written by: guillermone, 4 Oct 2016 11:47 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

Written by: danny00, 4 Oct 2016 9:41 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
wonder how much they are going to charge the Haitians?
---------------------------------------
Why don't you go....f.....yourself
Written by: danny00, 5 Oct 2016 4:29 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
why are u so upset?..,,,, u and i both know it's all bull these guys are like u Haitian haters.
Written by: guillermone, 5 Oct 2016 9:54 AM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

Written by: danny00, 5 Oct 2016 4:29 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn

why are u so upset?..,,,, u and i both know it's all bull these guys are like u Haitian haters.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I am not upset. I do not hate Haitians. I have good high quality Haitians friends. Instead, I am against chaos, anarchy and the uncontrolled influx of undocumented migrants regardless of race creed, religion and national origin. Please stop the instigation. Do not continue to neither confuse the issue nor create conflict and animosity.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 