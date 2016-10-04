Santiago.- M Codevi manufacturing group CEO Fernando Capellan on Tuesday said they are taking the necessary steps to help, especially in Haiti, those affected by Hurricane Matthew.

He said as an emergency measure 12 aid centers have been set up, including the industrial park in Santiago; in the Codevi facilities in Dajabon and another at the Quisqueya Bilateral Economic Council.

Speaking in a morning radio program, the business leader said they are also organizing another shelter in Santo Domingo province.

"This is for those who want to donate canned food and goods to help, because it will be disastrous what will happen especially in the area of Port-au-Prince," Capellan said.