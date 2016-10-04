Close Gallery
Central Bank
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic's Central Bank on Tuesday announced it will maintain its benchmark rate at 5.0% annually.

It said the decision was taken during its September monetary policy meeting, "which took into account the balance of risks around inflation projections, market expectations, the domestic macroeconomic context and the relevant international environment for the Dominican economy."

The Central Bank said the annual rate of inflation stood at 1.47 % in August.

"Domestically, economic activity and domestic demand evolve positively. In January-August, the Monthly Economic Activity Indicator (IMAE) shows a real growth of around 6.8% year on year, indicating that the economy would grow this year above its potential."

