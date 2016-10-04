Santo Domingo. - Ruling party (PLD) general secretary Reinaldo Pared on Monday said money "has corrupted certain PLD members" whom he didn't identify, but said the organization as an institution hasn't been "perverted."

"What we have been is irresponsible for not supporting the indictments of those PLD members accused of corrupt," the also senator said in several tweets.

"Of course money has corrupted certain PLD members, but not as partisan institution."

Another senior leader

Meanwhile the also senior PLD leader Temistocles Montas said "personalism" and lack of discipline have metastasized in the PLD, "where money has corrupted everything.

"While it's true that during the tenures of the PLD society has made significant changes, it's also true that embarrassing facts have occurred of which we should be ashamed," Montas said during a recent lecture at PLD headquarters.