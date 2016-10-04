Santo Domingo.- Former National District mayoral candidate Karim Abu Naba'a on Tuesday was ordered to pay US$2.0 million to Julian Sigler.

Naba'a was convicted of forgery in the of purchase of the collection vehicle Enzo Ferrari 2003, which he hadn't paid in full.

Of that amount, US$1.25 million were for redress and US$750,000 for damages.

The prosecution had sought a two-year prison sentence in a lower court for violations of the Criminal Code on forgery and fraud, but was acquitted by National District 4th Penal Chamber judge Frany González.

The prosecution said Naba'a put the vehicle in his name but had yet to pay in full, and then using a third party who allegedly filed the paperwork at Internal Taxes.

The convict's defense argued that since the sale was made in Florida, it wasn't transferred until the rest of the money was paid.

It said Naba'a had paid Sigler more than US$400,000 for the vehicle, but they both acknowledge that it's worth around US$2.0 million.

Naba'a, son of oil merchant Mustafa Abu Naba'a, has also been charged with threatening to murder Pedro Antonio Valdez Vizcaíno in the sale of a Toyota SUV for RD$850,000, of which the defendant advanced US$5,000 with a RD$700,000 check that allegedly bounced.