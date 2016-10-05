Close Gallery
The cleanup begins. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on tuesday confirmed the death of at least four people, maintains flash flooding ant mudslide warnings for nearly all provinces, evacuated more than 21,000, reported damages to 447 houses and washed out roads have cut off 32 communities.

Meanwhile the National Weather Office on Wednesday said Hurricane Matthew moves away from Cuba, but leaves behind an extensive cloud cover, continuing downpours and thunderstorms, though less intense.

It adds that as much as 50cm (18 inches) of rain will accumulate during the next 48 hours.

