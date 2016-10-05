Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado on Tuesday said he will meet with Panama authorities later this month to discuss the possibility of extending the partial trade agreement with that nation.

After a meeting with Dominican Industries Association (AIRD) directors, the official said even though Panama isn't part of the DR-CAFTA free trade pact, it might be interested in an agreement to expand trade with Santo Domingo.

"Panama is in the best disposition to verify the possibility of a broader free trade agreement with the Dominican Republic and it's in our interest to take advantage of all scenarios to further improve our good relations with sister countries," Vargas said.

A report on the Industry and Commerce Ministry website, the Dominican Republic-Panama partial trade agreement, the tariff-free exchange covers only 120 products, of which 24 are Dominican and 26 Panamanian. "Dominican Republic and the Republic of Panama signed a trade agreement in 1985, which was ratified in 1987 and took effect November 2, 2003."