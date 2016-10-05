Santo Domingo.- The National Committee to Combat Climate Change, CNLCC, on Wednesday warned that pensions of over 30,000 workers are in peril if shares of the coal-fired power plants at Punta Catalina are bought with the Social Security pension fund.

It called president Danilo Medina's announced sale of a US$1.0 billion stake in the plants, "a maneuver to justify and legitimize the use of pension funds in that project."

"The government intends to replace Dominican workers pension fund with international funding of 1.2 billion dollars which was originally allocated to Punta Catalina but which for various reasons will no longer enter in the country," the watchdog group said in an emailed statement.

The CNLCC said the loan from Brazil's state-owned BNDES bank couldn't be disbursed in the heels of a widespread Brazilian federal investigation into graft and influence peddling that targets Odebrecht, lead contractor in the plant's construction.

"It has also been impossible to disburse the credit negotiated with a pool of European banks conditioned to the one from BNDES and for the plant's failure to meet technological and environmental requirements, which these banks must comply with in their respective countries to fund coal plants," the CNLCC said.

It said the US$1.2 billion represent 30,662 pensions for life for that same number of workers calculated from each pensioned workers receive an average monthly pension of RD$9,855, equaling the current quotable minimum wage during 14 years is the average time between retirement age and life expectancy. "Last May this amount of money represents 13.90% of the total pension fund, which reveals the enormous dimension of the siphoning of these assets and its negative impact on Social Security's survival."