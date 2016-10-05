Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Wednesday said Hurricane Matthew's continuing downpours have raised the number of people evacuated to 35,019, while 20 provinces continue under flooding and mudslide warnings.

In a press conference, the COE said 3,174 homes have been damaged and 20 destroyed, and at least 40 communities remain cut off.

Most of the provinces under alerts for swelled rivers and flash floods are in the southern and northwestern coasts, where Matthew cause major damages yet to be tallied.