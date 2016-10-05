Santo Domingo.- The Dominican capital's construction boom has lent new meaning to the 'Public Space Defender' post, which has had to shutter even major works in the last few days, mostly for obstructing sidewalks with blocks, cement and rebar.
In response to a series of complaint published by outlet diariolibre.com, the National District City Council (ADN) on Wednesday said it suspended construction for 24 hours of an condo in the corner of Alberti and Garcia streets in the upscale sector Naco, whose debris and materials forced pedestrians off the sidewalk and into traffic.
City Council Public Space Defender Anibal Diaz warned construction companies not to block sidewalks and look for solutions that don't harm citizens.
"In Naco they make a sidewalk disappear as if by magic," read the newspaper's headline denouncing the abuse against pedestrians.
This action is good evidence of gov't doing what it must do. It should include any illegal obstruction of sidewalks.
Vehicles using sidewalks for parking should be towed and impounded until proof of a fine being paid to allow owner to take retake possession. The law says AMET can remove a vehicle with a court order only. This requirement is counter productive to reasonable law enforcement. I stand to be corrected but the way it works is AMET can move an offending vehicle to a safe area "near" where the misdeed occurred. Vehicles violating the laws should go to impound zones.
The offending owners must be required to jump through hoops to get their vehicles back, a process that will make them think twice next time if they wish to park on sidewalks or other no parking zones. Think of revenue gained from fines. Gov't does not think this way, no common sense.
We know gov't employees, politicians, their friends, and cronies will always be exempt should they transgress.