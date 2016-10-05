Santo Domingo.- The Dominican capital's construction boom has lent new meaning to the 'Public Space Defender' post, which has had to shutter even major works in the last few days, mostly for obstructing sidewalks with blocks, cement and rebar.

In response to a series of complaint published by outlet diariolibre.com, the National District City Council (ADN) on Wednesday said it suspended construction for 24 hours of an condo in the corner of Alberti and Garcia streets in the upscale sector Naco, whose debris and materials forced pedestrians off the sidewalk and into traffic.

City Council Public Space Defender Anibal Diaz warned construction companies not to block sidewalks and look for solutions that don't harm citizens.

"In Naco they make a sidewalk disappear as if by magic," read the newspaper's headline denouncing the abuse against pedestrians.