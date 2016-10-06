Santo Domingo.- Powerful Hurricane Matthew killed four people and damaged major road structures in various parts of the country, despite not impacting Dominican Republic territory directly.

On Wednesday the ministries of Agriculture and of Public Works announced the start of assessing the damage from the storm. Agriculture minister Angel Estevez said there was no serious damage to crops.

As the result of downpours in the last few hours, the number of evacuated people stands at 35,019, mostly in Santo Domingo and southern and eastern areas.

Emergency Operations Center (COE) director Juan Manuel Mendez on Wednesday said four people had died as the result of the hurricane, and that the number of homes damaged also increased to 3,174, with 25 destroyed.

He said the most severe damage occurred in Vicente Noble (west), where a swollen river caused a mudslide which impacted the hospital and various areas of the town.

The COE discontinued the flash flooding warnings for most provinces and the National District.

Showers continue

The National Weather Office (Onamet) on Thursday said the cloudiness associated with Matthew will continue to cause showers with occasional thunderstorms over the southwest, west, northwest and central regions. It said a decrease in rainfall is expected across the country in the next 24 to 36 hours.