San Pedro, Dominican Republic.- The office of minority party deputy Nestor Muñoz was raided Wed. afternoon by members of the military accompanied by prosecutors, local media report.

At around 4:25pm Defense Ministry Intelligence agents searched and seized documents in the service station Macorix Gas in San Pedro (east), owned by the lawmaker of the PRSC party, who's been linked to the smuggling of assault rifles through Haina Oriental port in Sept.

Last week Supreme Court chief justice Mariano Germán assigned judge Juan Hirohito Reyes to hear the case against Muñoz, who has stated his innocence and willingness to be investigated.