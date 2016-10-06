Close Gallery
Néstor Muñoz office raided. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
San Pedro, Dominican Republic.-  The office of minority party deputy Nestor Muñoz was raided Wed. afternoon by members of the military accompanied by prosecutors, local media report.

At around 4:25pm Defense Ministry Intelligence agents searched and seized documents in the service station Macorix Gas in San Pedro (east), owned by the lawmaker of the PRSC party, who's been linked to the smuggling of assault rifles through Haina Oriental port in Sept.

Last week Supreme Court chief justice Mariano Germán assigned judge Juan Hirohito Reyes to hear the case against Muñoz, who has stated his innocence and willingness to be investigated.

Written by: bernies, 6 Oct 2016 11:44 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
If this guy is actually involved in the smuggling business of illegal guns then I hope that he gets sent to jail to rot with his kind.
