Santo Domingo.- Institutionalism and Justice Foundation (Finjus) vice president Servio Tulio Castaños on Wednesday slammed the country's system of political parties, calling it a "stumbling block for national development."

He said because the quality of democratic governance is at stake, there's an urgent need to submit the political parties to order and create the basis of the electoral system to ensure transparency and correctness when electing representatives.

"If the current course is followed, an institutional crisis could emerge that would damage the social fabric and relations between the state and society," Castaños said as guest speaker at the American Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon.

He proposed a "Social Pact for Governance" with public and private consensus to define and implement the measures needed. "The crisis of the political system is compounded because political parties are conceived and act as ends in themselves and not as society's representatives.

He stressed the Central Electoral Board's importance as an entity whose members must be designated by consensus to dispense with "all forms of authoritarianism."

The representative of the judicial think tank criticized the parties' failure to reach consensus to bolster governance and called on the opposition to return to the dialogue. "If greater democratic quality is demanded, institutional channels are the most suitable method to validate these demands."

"All archaic and aberrant forms of political action, such as cronyism, influence peddling and patrimonialism have eroded the credibility and public confidence in democratic institutions, which can be translated, in a relatively short time, into confusion and anarchy. "