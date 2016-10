Santo Domingo.- Dominican airports management contractor (Aerodom) on Thursday announced that flights to Haiti via El Higuero Airport in Santo Domingo have resumed, but those to Miami were canceled on Hurricane Matthew.

Thursday morning Las Americas International Airport canceled American Airlines departing flights 1026, 1481 and 987 to Miami and 1337 arriving; Spirit airline flights 145 and 142 to Fort Lauderdale and Intercaribbean flight 234 to Providenciales.

Puerto Plata's Gregorio Luperon International also canceled American Airlines flight 935 to Miami.