Santo Domingo.- Business leaders Felipe A. Vicini, Marcial M. Najri and banker Manuel A. Grullón on Wednesday analyzed leadership and the key challenges to the survival of businesses, based on the principles of management, entrepreneurial spirit and vision of the future, elements which they ensure transcend time and consolidate leadership positions.

Grullon, president of Popular, the country's biggest bank, told the more than a 1,000 small and medium business leaders that they must have love and passion for work to ensure the commitment by employees. "Surround yourself with the best of teams, seek the support of mentors and advisers, as well as learn every day to be able to analyze the ambiance."

Also speaking in the 4th Impulse Business Forum hosted by Popular bank, was Najri Group executive vice president, Marcial M. Najri, who affirmed that SMEs and personal success "is the product of sacrifice, dedication, perseverance, thrift and family harmony," as the vision to achieve long-term goals.

For Inicia CEO Felipe A. Vicini, the key elements that affect business judgment transcend time, such as "reinvestment in the business, long-term thinking, faith in the country's development, exude a low profile and family togetherness."

Vicini stressed the need of having leaders and examples to inspire Dominican youth, and listed the initiatives by the asset management company to which he belongs. "If I could summarize my presentation in one sentence it would be: "The continuous renewal."