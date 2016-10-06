Santo Domingo.- The head of the powerful bus owners grouped in FENATRANO on said Thursday the National Business Council (CONEP) "conspiring to break the order and social peace" in the country.

Juan Hubieres, one of the union bosses the media dubs "the country's owners" for their often violent strikes and feared by the government, said some 86 CONEP member companies seek an injunction at the Supreme Administrative Court, which he affirms will leave more than 600,000 people without a job.

He said the CONEP is demanding that the Government deploy troops and police to the streets to confront drivers.

He said the CONEP is calling for another coup "just as they did with Juan Bosch in 1961," in reference to the overthrow of the elected president. "The CONEP which doesn't satiate its ambitions is calling for a bloodbath and conspires against the country's stability when tries that a court hears the legal monstrosity filed by them."

The union leader demanded the government to legislate for all sectors equally, noting that if there's no subsidized diesel for transporters, there cannot be for CONEP companies.

He said the CONEP gets RD$39 billion (US$ 847.0 million) in subsidized fuels. "If there is for them there must be for carriers as well."

President of FENATRANO spoke during a meeting with the heads of national transport organizations, which studied the CONEP's request for an anti-monopoly injunction filed at the high court.