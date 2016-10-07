Barahona, Dominican Republic.- President Danilo Medina on Thursday toured part of the south region where he observed the damages from Hurricane Matthew, and announced efforts to help the population.

Medina visited several towns along the south Yaque river and issued instructions to meet the needs of affected inhabitants.

He said the Public Works Ministry will rebuild the hospital at Vicente Noble, repair roads and channel a stream to prevent flooding of streets and homes.

"In Vicente Noble all the assistance is being provided to the population and will seek solutions to channel the waters," Medina said, accompanied by senior officials and local authorities.