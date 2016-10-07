Santo Domingo.- Supreme Court chief justice Mariano German will divulge the results and commitments to strengthen Dominican Republic's Judiciary, in the National Judicial Summit today Friday, amid scandals that have rocked the court system.

In the meeting set to start at 8:30am at Hotel Jaragua coordinator Samuel Arias will present the various scenarios to improve justice evaluated previously by the various actors in the system, civil society and the State.

The event includes two international conferences, one by Costa Rica Supreme Court chief justice Zarela Villanueva, on "Access to Justice: Open Justice,"

whereas Panama Supreme Court justice Cecilio Cedalise Riquelme will speak on the "Independence of the Judiciary."

The event is slated to conclude with the "Institutional Commitment," which corresponds to the summit's third stage and will contain the details of the agreements by consensus .

The judicial summit is being held amid scathing critique and protests against judges, especially in the heels of the "rulings for sale" scandal that has rocked the judiciary.