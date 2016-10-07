Close Gallery
Santiago.- The National Police on Friday released a list with the names of Dominican Republic's most wanted criminals, accompanied by mug shots.

The Central Cibao Regional Command asked the "criminals" to surrender, because a team of investigators is on their tail.

The Police also warned that the fugitives are heavily armed.

The press release said among the most sought figure Rafael Antonio Estévez Taveras, (Tapita);  Ambiorix Luzón Sánchez Parra, (Punana); Víctor Antonio Méndez Tavarez (Vitico); Pablo Ismael Jiménez Acosta, Julio Alberto de León Parra and "Roberto."

