Close Gallery

Chief Justice of  Panamá, Cecilio Antonio Cedalise. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do

Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.-  Supreme Court chief justice Mariano Germán on Friday said all acts of that branch of government will be made transparent, because he doesn't want "anything hidden."

Speaking before the Judiciary Summit, German made a commitment to judges across the country of actions to improve the conditions of judicial officials and improve the administration of justice.

And when German pledged actions to force compliance of the law which allocates 2.66% of the budget to justice, German received a standing ovation.

He also promised an independent judiciary and encourage closer ties with citizens, providing greater access to justice.

He announced a transparent system to monitor and evaluate the Judiciary's actions to strengthen citizens' confidence and trust in the administration of justice.

Representatives from public and private institutions and judges of Dominican high courts attended the first of three part activity, which will feature speeches by justices from the Supreme courts of Costa Rica, and Panama.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 8 Oct 2016 7:18 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Words, words and more words . but the change will need much much more than this for the law and order processes to be respected . Starting from the bottom up, the police force will have to be dramatically improved so the public trusts it . Then the offices of the Fiscals need to be free of corruption and be able to present cases correctly , the bulk of the lawyers need better training and finally the judges need to be free of corruption . For anyone who has had the misfortune of being involved with the various offices of the Fiscal , they will know of all changes that are necessary .
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 