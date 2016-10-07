Santo Domingo.- Supreme Court chief justice Mariano Germán on Friday said all acts of that branch of government will be made transparent, because he doesn't want "anything hidden."

Speaking before the Judiciary Summit, German made a commitment to judges across the country of actions to improve the conditions of judicial officials and improve the administration of justice.

And when German pledged actions to force compliance of the law which allocates 2.66% of the budget to justice, German received a standing ovation.

He also promised an independent judiciary and encourage closer ties with citizens, providing greater access to justice.

He announced a transparent system to monitor and evaluate the Judiciary's actions to strengthen citizens' confidence and trust in the administration of justice.

Representatives from public and private institutions and judges of Dominican high courts attended the first of three part activity, which will feature speeches by justices from the Supreme courts of Costa Rica, and Panama.