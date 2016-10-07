Santo Domingo.- Relatives and friends of active police officers will stage a peaceful march to the National Palace on Monday, "For the dignity and rights of the police," to demand better salaries and other grievances.

The unprecedented protest was announced Friday by retired Police general Juan Tomas Tavera. He said the march starts 3pm in front of Police headquarters and will then deliver a document at the Palace with the officers' demands.

Interviewed by elcaribe.com.do, Tavera called on all those who agree with the police officers' cause to participate in the activity.

He said among the demands figure a minimum monthly wage of RD$25,000 for the police. "If Haiti, a country that lives off aid can pay 525 dollars, I feel that the region's fastest growing economy because of shame, should pay the same salary to its police."