Santo Domingo.- National District prosecutors early Wednesday raided the offices of the financial company Inversia, whose owners face charges of defrauding nearly 300 people out of RD$1.5 billion (US$34.0 million).

Pedro Frías, the prosecutor who led the raid on the company owned by Teodoro Hidalgo, revealed that 11 complaints have been filed against him on alleged fraud.

He said as part of the investigation headed by prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reinoso, teams conduct other raids in various places in the city. "I can't give you further details because that would affect the investigation."

Inversia's offices are located on the 5th floor of the JYM building on Mañon St., Paraiso sector.

A few days ago Hidalgo's lawyer said he's in the country and willing to turn himself in, despite that there's no arrest warrant had been issued against him.