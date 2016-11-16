Close Gallery
Teodoro Hidalgo, Acento.com.do.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- National District prosecutors early Wednesday raided the offices of the financial company Inversia, whose owners  face charges of defrauding  nearly 300 people out of RD$1.5 billion (US$34.0 million).

Pedro Frías, the prosecutor who led the raid on the company owned by Teodoro Hidalgo, revealed that 11 complaints have been filed against him on alleged fraud.

He said as part of the investigation headed by prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reinoso, teams conduct other raids in various places in the city. "I can't give you further details because that would affect the investigation."

Inversia's offices are located on the 5th floor of the JYM building on Mañon St., Paraiso sector.

A few days ago Hidalgo's lawyer said he's in the country and willing to turn himself in, despite that there's no arrest warrant had been issued against him.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 16 Nov 2016 5:38 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I would suggest that Inversia had sufficient suspicions that a raid may occur and all incriminating evidence was easily removed days ago. Perhaps Berenice Reinoso even twittered that she was coming. Based on past results of this prosecutor, this cases will come to nothing ..like the bank case, like Bautista case,
Written by: Ricardolito, 16 Nov 2016 5:38 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I would suggest that Inversia had sufficient suspicions that a raid may occur and all incriminating evidence was easily removed days ago. Perhaps Berenice Reinoso even twittered that she was coming. Based on past results of this prosecutor, this cases will come to nothing ..like the bank case, like Bautista case,
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 