Santo Domingo.- Julio César Castaños Guzmán heads the Central Electoral Board (JCE) for the second time, on this occasion with daunting challenges.

The prominent jurist who holds doctorates degrees from local and international universities will now have to head a JCE questioned by the opposition and civil society in the aftermath of the elections last May.

Castaños, currently a Supreme Court Justice, headed the JCE from 2006 to 2010, and is credited with staging the undisputed election of 2008.

Members

The rest of the JCE members are Rosario Graciano, Carmen Imbert, Henry Mejía and Roberto Saladín.