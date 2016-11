Santo Domingo.- A National District judge on Thursday set another hearing for Dec.16, the disciplinary trial against suspended judge Awilda Reyes, charged with misconduct in the "rulings for sale" scandal.

Judge Víctor José Castellano ruled for the accused, and allowed her more time to gather all of documents as evidence requested by her defense.

The Judicial Council ruled against the prosecution's motion that the absence of the requested documents isn't a violation of Reyes' right to a defense.