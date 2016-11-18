Close Gallery
A, Espaillat. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Zoom Picture

New York.- Adriano Espaillat, the first Dominican Republic-born lawmaker in Washington, and a group of other elected officials will bring relief to Dominican regions hit hard by the relentless rains and flooding of past weeks, especially the North.

Espaillat will meet with president Danilo Medina next Monday, to deal with the calamity of those affected by the rains and other issues.

In a phone interview Thursday by elnuevodiario.com.do from Washington, the congressman-elect announced that in addition to bringing aid to his home country, he plans to sponsor activities of community solidarity in various counties of New York, which will also collect donations for the victims.

The current New York lawmaker and the delegation are expected to arrive in Santo Domingo tomorrow Saturday and hold a press conference on Monday, prior to a meeting in the National Palace with Medina.

"We're working to provide aid to those affected and will be accompanied by several elected officials at the state, municipal and federal levels," Espaillat said.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: danny00, 18 Nov 2016 10:52 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
I want to donate $5,000 to help these poor unfortunate people. can anyone OUT there tell me how and where. its XMAS time I'm felling great and I'm in the giving mood. they say it's better too give then too receive. god bless these poor individuals.
Written by: pelaut, 19 Nov 2016 10:23 AM
From: United States
So Doms go to the US, run for office, get elected, then loot the US Treasury to bring home goodies to the DR, a country that can't run its own economy well enough to take care of its own people.

No wonder there's a 20 Trillion dollar debt in the USSA.
