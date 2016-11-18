New York.- Adriano Espaillat, the first Dominican Republic-born lawmaker in Washington, and a group of other elected officials will bring relief to Dominican regions hit hard by the relentless rains and flooding of past weeks, especially the North.

Espaillat will meet with president Danilo Medina next Monday, to deal with the calamity of those affected by the rains and other issues.

In a phone interview Thursday by elnuevodiario.com.do from Washington, the congressman-elect announced that in addition to bringing aid to his home country, he plans to sponsor activities of community solidarity in various counties of New York, which will also collect donations for the victims.

The current New York lawmaker and the delegation are expected to arrive in Santo Domingo tomorrow Saturday and hold a press conference on Monday, prior to a meeting in the National Palace with Medina.

"We're working to provide aid to those affected and will be accompanied by several elected officials at the state, municipal and federal levels," Espaillat said.