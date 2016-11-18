Close Gallery
Damaged bridge in Puerto Plata. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Friday extended the flash flood warnings for 23 provinces as incessant rains continue to hammer Dominican Republic's north region.

The COE said flash flood  warnings have been issued for the northern provinces, from Montecristi in the west, María Trinidad Sánchez to the east  and Santiago in the south of the intensely agricultural Cibao region.

Also under alert are provinces in the central, western and southern regions.

The COE cautions the population to follow Civil Defense  guidelines and of the other first response agencies, and comply with mandatory evacuations.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 18 Nov 2016 12:20 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
It hit the east with great strength this morning ,,In San Pedro, there were the usual blocked drains and un necessary flooding and in parts of La Romana roads have been washed away .
Written by: danny00, 18 Nov 2016 10:21 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, the weather man.
