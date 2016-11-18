Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Friday extended the flash flood warnings for 23 provinces as incessant rains continue to hammer Dominican Republic's north region.

The COE said flash flood warnings have been issued for the northern provinces, from Montecristi in the west, María Trinidad Sánchez to the east and Santiago in the south of the intensely agricultural Cibao region.

Also under alert are provinces in the central, western and southern regions.

The COE cautions the population to follow Civil Defense guidelines and of the other first response agencies, and comply with mandatory evacuations.