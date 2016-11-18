Santo Domingo.- Students, professors and employees of Santo Domingo Sate University (UASD) on Friday protested to demand a halt to the violent demonstrations in the embattled center of higher learning.

The protesters gathered in the center of campus of the oldest university in the New World, where they demanded punishment for the organizers of the often violent disturbances.

Law and Political Sciences Faculty dean Antonio Medina said small groups shouldn't be allowed to put at risk the education of more than 200,000 students enrolled this semester.

For his part professor César Amado said their protest, which will last all day, seeks to show that most UASD students and authorities want to make their demands in peace.

The student Angel Beltre said they cannot withstand the suspension of classes on violent protests any no longer.

After several days of protests and vandalism, the UASD campus is in total calm since early Friday, while teaching and administrative tasks returned to normal.