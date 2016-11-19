Santo Domingo.- The relentless rains continue to paint a bleak outlook over the national territory, with over 21,700 ??people displaced on Saturday and 4,345 homes damaged by flooding and landslides, mostly in the north region, drenched by more than 770 millimeters of rainfall during the last 24 hours.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) report indicates that as of yesterday Friday another bridge had collapsed cutting off seven localities by floodwaters and swelled rivers that have also damaged roads and highways.

According to Public Works minister Gonzalo Castillo, around 50 road infrastructures have sustained serious damage in different parts of the country as a result of the floods, referring, in addition to the bridges, to sewage systems and road sections.

He estimated the cost to repair damages to infrastructure and homes at more than RD$5.0 billion.

At a Friday evening press conference at the COE, Castillo said despite their readiness to start reconstruction, severe weather prevents it. He called on the population to remain calm because they cannot start the repairs until the rains stop.