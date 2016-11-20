The DREAM Project is working side by side with the local municipalities of Cabarete and Sosúa, Civil Defense, the Dominican Air Force and Neighborhood Committees to house, feed and support flood victims

Cabarete, Dominican Republic– The Dominican Republic Education and Mentoring (DREAM) Project is coordinating relief efforts at their DREAM Education Center in the community of Colonia Nueva (Callejón de la Loma), housing more than 150 displaced community members, providing healthy meals with the support of local businesses (The Hot Spot) and coordinating supply donations with Mayors Raquel Sierra of Cabarete and Ilana Newman of Sosúa.

More than 2 weeks of torrential rainfall in the region of the North Coast has caused a state of emergency, wreaking havoc on low lying communities and displacing large numbers of residents all along the coast. The weather forecast calls for extended rainfall throughout the weekend, which will cause further displacement, damage and a public health crisis.

DREAM is working side by side with local authorities to ensure those most in need are receiving immediate care, housing and support. The organization is education based, providing early childhood, at-risk youth and vocational education opportunities to more than 7,000 youth in 27 different communities. The organization is based in Cabarete and requests those who would like to help to deliver supplies to The DREAM Education Center in Colonia Nueva (Callejón de la Loma), Cabarete or make donations online at http://www.dominicandream.org/donate/.

The most important requested supplies are mattresses, rain boots, blankets, bleach, sheets, bottled water, first aid kits, hand sanitizer, mosquito nets, mosquito repellent, soap, shampoo and parasite medicine.