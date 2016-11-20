On consideration of interest, DT published The Huffington Post report in its entirety:
"Washington- In a 2006 speech on the floor of the U.S.
Senate, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to
be the next attorney general, castigated a subset of Latino immigrants as
useless to American society.
The speech Sessions gave, which came during
the debate over immigration reform during President George W. Bush’s second
term, was broad in its overview and assessment of different ethnic groups
immigrating to the United States. But when he addressed those coming from the
Dominican Republic specifically, the Alabama Republican was blunt, insisting
that a massive chunk of that population had sham marriages to get legal status
in the United States. And then he got even more blunt.
“Fundamentally, almost no one coming from
the Dominican Republic to the United States is coming because they have a skill
that would benefit us and that would indicate their likely success in our
society,” Sessions said at the time. “They come in because some other family
member of a qualified relation is here as a citizen or even a green card
holder. That is how they get to come. They are creating a false document to
show these are relatives or their spouses and they are married when it is not
so.”
A vocal early supporter of Trump, Sessions
was a logical candidate for a top position in the incoming administration. But
his past statements on civil rights and race ensured his nomination would be
contentious. Thirty years ago, Sessions was denied confirmation for a federal
judgeship after the Senate Judiciary Committee objected to racist remarks he
had made calling the NAACP and ACLU “un-American” and expressing sympathy for
the KKK.
In 1996, Sessions won election to the U.S.
Senate, where he became one of the most hardline voices on immigration. His
stridency on the issue made him an outlier in his chamber but it endeared him
to Trump, who also was a vocal opponent of immigration reform during his
presidential campaign. On Friday, Trump announced that Sessions would be his
nominee for attorney general, the highest law enforcement office in the land.
Sessions may face a turbulent road to
confirmation, though many of his senatorial colleagues ? including at least one
Democrat ? said on Friday that they would support his bid. The primary hold-up,
to this point, has been his past statements on the KKK and his positions on the
civil rights movement. But his 2006 statement on Dominicans could open up a new
vulnerability, in part because it is far more recent ? coming almost two
decades after his judgeship nomination was rejected by the judiciary committee.
“Mr. Sessions would benefit from a tutorial
about what Dominican Americans contribute to the United States. He should start
by looking at the achievements of our community in New York and in cities all
across the country,” said New York state Sen. Adriano Espaillat (D), who will
become Congress’ first Dominican-American member when he joins the House this
coming year. “If Mr. Sessions’ appointment is any indication of the direction
of President-elect Trump’s administration, then every American ? regardless of
their race, ethnicity, religion, or ethnic background ? should take a stand and
say that this appointment does not reflect the values that have made America
great.”
Other famous Dominican Americans include
Labor Secretary Tom Perez, author Junot Díaz and fashion designer Oscar de la
Renta.
Sessions’ office did not return a request
for comment."
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Lets not forget there are plenty of Dominicans who come to play baseball, open beauty salons, bodegas, supermarket chains, transport and taxi companies as well as thousands in the medical field. We have plenty of physicians of all specialties and support medical staff employed at various medical facilities all over the US but most notable are those in the NE, Fla, Chicago and Texas. But aside from that, we have blue collar, lawyers, architects, social workers, police officers, psychologists, teachers and school principles. Yes true many of the early arrivals don't have a lot of skills, but lets face reality here. We all know and its no secret, native born Americans don't take low pay manual labor jobs anymore. But someone has got to do it. He forgets that we need them too. So that Jeff Sessions is out of touch with reality, lacks insight and not qualified to make a sound judgement about a group of people he knows very little to nothing about. He should stay at the farm in Alabama
Written by: Siúlóir
, 20 Nov 2016 12:44 PM
From: Dominican Republic
"President Trump’s Cabinet picks are likely to be easily confirmed. That’s because of Senate Democrats."
Title of Washington Post article that can be Googled.
Written by: Vivacuba
, 20 Nov 2016 5:55 PM
From: Dominican Republic
That is because of ISRAEL. Everybody should stop coming to USA. All Israeli controlled Washington wants is taxpayers to send more money to ISRAEL.
From: United States, Orange County, California
Well, there are ways to boycott his nomination by writing to your local senator and representatives. The United States will fall into chaos when white supremacies try to discriminate against minority groups.
Written by: caonabo
, 21 Nov 2016 11:03 AM
From: Dominican Republic
The important thing is that we should all be legal in whatever country we decide to live in.....period.....
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
The Huffington Post also quotes newly elected Dominican-American legislator, Adriano Espaillat:
"Mr. Sessions would benefit from a tutorial about what Dominican Americans contribute to the United States. He should start by looking at the achievements of our community in New York and in cities all across the country,” said New York state Senator Adriano Espaillat (D), who will become Congress' first Dominican-American member when he joins the House this coming year
Written by: ciber
, 21 Nov 2016 2:26 PM
From: United States
I think Pres. Trump will have a very good list of advice for him and he will take it. Life goes on and so will Dominican migration to the U.S.
Written by: anthonyC
, 21 Nov 2016 3:29 PM
From: United States
I fail to see anything Senator Sessions said about Dominican immigrants that is wrong.
“Fundamentally, almost no one coming from the Dominican Republic to the United States is coming because they have a skill that would benefit us and that would indicate their likely success in our society,”
I have yet to see anything to dispute that fact.
From: Dominican Republic, Santiago.("Santo Domingo,pueblo legendario, veterano de la historia y David del Caribe”. - Fidel Castro)
The users of this site are something else...Than again, the ones with brains,already quit DT... Why don't you geniuses try looking into the entire speech made by Sessions, & not the out of context bs being propagated by the corporate media? The same lying, corrupt media,which was exposed by Wikileaks as being a corrupt arm of the DNC & the corrupt political establishment...The same media, that has been aggressively attacking DR & Dominicans with a smearing job,full of lies since the TC ruling.And are now pretending to be our allies,because they see it as a way to kill 2 birds with one stone; Demonize Trumps administration,& pull Latinos back into their fold ; After the record amounts of Latinos Voted Trump. Theyre afraid, that the Dominican community will grow a brain & start voting in favor of their/DR's interests,by voting Rep like Cubans.And not voting Dem,blindly just because Univision propaganda tells them to. P.s Espaillat:is a fucking traitor,every nationalist alive knows that.
From: Dominican Republic, Santiago.("Santo Domingo,pueblo legendario, veterano de la historia y David del Caribe”. - Fidel Castro)
dp.
From: United States
If Oscar de la Renta's gift to make our First Ladies Nancy Reagan and Laura Bush look regal was not a skill that benefited our image as a capitalist society than I don't know what Senator Sessions is referring to.
The Technicolor Queen who Senator Sessions' parents might have seen a movie of when he was a child was also Dominican. Her name was Maria Montez.
The Huffington Post also quotes newly elected Dominican-American legislator, Adriano Espaillat:
The Technicolor Queen who Senator Sessions' parents might have seen a movie of when he was a child was also Dominican. Her name was Maria Montez.