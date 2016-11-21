Previous Next Close Gallery
New York.- Dominicans living in the US and other countries on Sunday heeded the dramatic appeal by Dominican general consul in NYC Carlos A. Castillo, to show solidarity with their compatriots as flooding and landslides from downpours devastated various parts of his country.

Castillo made the call on the diaspora's traditional solidarity in front of United Palace theater, where the consulate operates a reception center for the aid collected by dozens of members of the community including boxes with clothes, food, medicine, shoes and other items.

He said the consulate formed an Emergency Committee Friday night to extend the effort to the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and other boroughs.

He lauded the community's support since Friday, including Congressman-elect Adriano Espaillat and other NY State elected officials.

