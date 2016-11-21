Santo Domingo.- It seems the entire world
wants to visit Dominican territory, but Dominicans aren't welcome in most
nations, according to a study on travel restrictions worldwide.
The Dominican Republic is among the countries
whose citizens face the toughest restrictions to travel abroad, because compared
with the passports of 104 nations, the Dominican document ranks among the
"worst" At 83rd.
The list by Henley & Partners counts the
number of countries whose citizens can travel without a visa and the Dominicans
can only go to 54 out of a total of 218 nations available, or below Indonesia,
Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo, but above India, China and Haiti.
"This means that we Dominicans are among
the human beings that have more procedures to carry out to travel abroad,"
the study says, quoted by diariolibre.com.
It's worth noting that the "best and
worst passport" rank doesn't refer directly to the quality of the document,
rather to the need or not for paperwork by nationalities, or less hindrance to travel.
In Latin America, only Haiti faces greater
travel restrictions than the Dominican Republic.
Germans face the least travel hurdles, followed
by the Swedes, Finns French, Italian, Spaniards and Brits.
Written by: zooma
, 21 Nov 2016 10:24 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
One has to ask why ?
It may have to do with reciprocity. This is sort of saying the entry requirements into the DR from visitors from various nations will not be a hurdle if those states offer little or no restrictions to Dominicans who wish to travel into their countries
It would seem the DR offers minimal entry requirements to visitors, more or less because a major focus of its economy is based upon tourism.
Yet, we have to wonder is the DR government really doing enough to advocate for its citizens to allow their ease of entry into other states. Could it be to maintain a shadow control over its population? Heaven forbid they see there is a world beyond the DR !!!!
Written by: bernies
, 21 Nov 2016 10:38 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Zooma, I think that it has to do with many Dominicans overstaying their visas when traveling to more industrialize and prosperous countries. Also may have to do with the fact that many Dominicans that are abroad are committing too many crimes. If you take the USA and Spain as an example there are just too many Dominicans doing time in jail for violent crimes. So we must first change that culture of trying to get rich by doing the wrong thing.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Dominicans are wonderfully good company but if I was an immigration minister of another country ,I would definitely make them go through visa processes before admitting any into my country .
Written by: ciber
, 21 Nov 2016 11:37 AM
From: United States
The Brother of North Corea' president has a Dominican passport. So it must be good for some places he lives and drinks in Hong kong.
From: Dominican Republic
This has to be a terrible misinformation.
Because when I dicuss with the nationalists they say, worldwide, nobody wants to know about Haitians, Dominicans were welcome everywhere ...
From: Dominican Republic
This has to be a terrible misinformation.
Written by: anthonyC
, 21 Nov 2016 1:33 PM
From: United States
Calvoleon,
Funny but even in Miami it is the exact opposite. Haitians are looked upon as hard working and industrious. Dominicans are looked upon as lazy and leeches on society.
From: Dominican Republic
anthonyC
Oooops!
Like in true life (although I know many hard working Dominicans too)
If the nationalists knew this! :-)
Written by: danny00
, 21 Nov 2016 5:31 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00
, 21 Nov 2016 5:40 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Latin gangs rule Spain's streets | News | Expatica Spain
Written by: danny00
, 21 Nov 2016 5:48 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
ON THE LIST OF 25 THE MOST DANGEROUS COUNTRIES AND CITIES IN THE WORLD. YOUR NUMBER Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
22
Although it’s not the most violent city on our list, there has been a sharp increase of petty crime including muggings and car jacking. Visitors are advised to use caution and remain aware of potential demonstrations and protests. SANTO DOMINGO
Written by: danny00
, 21 Nov 2016 5:51 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00
, 21 Nov 2016 5:54 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
YOUR NUMBER 22......... now u know why Dominicans take the YOLA. HAHAHAHA NO VISA THIS WAY
Written by: danny00
, 21 Nov 2016 6:20 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00
, 21 Nov 2016 6:21 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00
, 21 Nov 2016 7:22 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
guillermone has to show up for this article.
Written by: DRmaker
, 21 Nov 2016 8:31 PM
From: Canada, North Coast DR
Written by: danny00
, 22 Nov 2016 4:08 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
According to the 2015 Global Status report on Road Safety issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Dominican Republic has the second-most dangerous roads in the world, with 41.7 people perishing in traffic accidents each year for every 100,000 residents. Local law requires that a driver be taken into custody when an accident results in serious injury/death, even if the driver is insured and appears not to have been at fault. Only the driver will be taken into custody. The minimum detention period is 48 hours; however, detentions frequently last until a judicial decision is reached (often weeks or months), or until a waiver is signed by the injured party (usually as the result of a settlement). U CAN GET OUT OF JAIL IN MINUTES IF U PAYOFF THE POLICE. HAHAHAHA
Written by: danny00
, 22 Nov 2016 4:14 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
And the DR gov't is grateful to you Danny for helping the Dominican economy by paying arrival/departure taxes at SDO and for spending money in SD hotels, restaurants etc . YES THEY ARE VERY GREATFUL FOR HELPING THEM BUY A VERY BIG NEW SUV. HAHAHAHA MERRY XMAS
Written by: DRmaker
, 22 Nov 2016 7:04 PM
From: Canada, North Coast DR
