Santo Domingo.- It seems the entire world wants to visit Dominican territory, but Dominicans aren't welcome in most nations, according to a study on travel restrictions worldwide.

The Dominican Republic is among the countries whose citizens face the toughest restrictions to travel abroad, because compared with the passports of 104 nations, the Dominican document ranks among the "worst" At 83rd.

The list by Henley & Partners counts the number of countries whose citizens can travel without a visa and the Dominicans can only go to 54 out of a total of 218 nations available, or below Indonesia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo, but above India, China and Haiti.

"This means that we Dominicans are among the human beings that have more procedures to carry out to travel abroad," the study says, quoted by diariolibre.com.

It's worth noting that the "best and worst passport" rank doesn't refer directly to the quality of the document, rather to the need or not for paperwork by nationalities, or less hindrance to travel.

In Latin America, only Haiti faces greater travel restrictions than the Dominican Republic.

Germans face the least travel hurdles, followed by the Swedes, Finns French, Italian, Spaniards and Brits.