Santo Domingo.- At least 40 communities are still cut off by washed out roads from the several days of downpours expected to continue over the next few hours, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) reports Monday.

It said the number of people evacuated fell to 8,555 with 568 still in official shelters in the northern and northeastern provinces of Puerto Plata, Maria Trinidad Sánchez and Espaillat.

The CIE said 1,700 homes were damaged by flooding from the rains and another 100 destroyed and, with four roads washed out and 13 bridges affected.

Meanwhile the dams an canals agency (INDRHI) said the drainage of swelled dams has ended, leaving all the floodgates closed.

Alerts:

The COE maintains 15 provinces under alert as a new frontal system approaches.