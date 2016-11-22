Santo Domingo.-The Central Electoral Board's (JCE) new president on Monday pledged to safeguard the legal security of the origin of the Dominican family, so that "our nationality isn't diluted and crumble due to a lack of legal zeal when granting it."

Upon taking oath in the Senate, Julio César Castaños Guzmán called the JCE's attribute of protecting the personality of citizens a capital task, including the name, domicile, marital status and capacity are established in the civil registry, when registering the legal facts of the birth and death of people.

"Today we assume the responsible administration of the identity and electoral card, which is the most effective instrument of citizenship existing in the legal order of the nation," Castaños said.

In a ceremony in the Senate, its president Reinaldo Pared administered the oath to Castaños and the members of the new JCE Roberto Saladín, Carmen Imbert Brugal, Rosario Graciano and Henry Mejía, for the 2016-2020 period.