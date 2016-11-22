Santo Domingo.- A National District judge on Monday ruled for the prosecution and sent the accused to one year in jail to await trial, charged with defrauding 237 investors out of more than RD$1.2 billion.

Permanent Assistance Office judge Honorio Suzaña ruled to incarcerate Teodoro Hidalgo and Michell Evertz Estévez on charges of fraud, breach of trust, conspiracy, money laundering and violation of the Monetary and Financial Law, throught the company Inversia.

Hidalgo was remanded to the prison at San Pedro whereas Evertz was sent to Najayo penitentiary in San Crisbotal.

The judge extended the period for the prosecution to investigate case to 18 months.

Hidalgo's and Evertz' attorney Ingrid Hidalgo didn't oppose the prosecution's request for prison, noting that this is the best measure to guarantee their own safety.

"We agree with him going to prison for his own safety as the law so often has established. We feel that there are many people, who have been agitated. You've been witnesses, the way they call him a thief when he comes out, and they want to beat him," the attorney said after the hearing.