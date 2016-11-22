Close Gallery
J. Brewster, D. Medina, A. Espaillat.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- US Congressman-elect Adriano Espaillat met Monday with president Danilo Medina at the National Palace and also visited Congress.

"We wanted to reach out to president Danilo Medina, who has always been a friend of the diaspora," said Espaillat, the first Dominican elected to the US Congress.

"The visit was to share with the Government and the Dominican people after a very extensive election effort," the elected official said, accompanied by US ambassador James Brewster.

Also present were newly for the NY 13th district senator elect Marisol Alcantara; Queens County council member Julissa Ferrera and Bronx assemblyman Marcos Crespo.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 