Santo Domingo.- US Congressman-elect Adriano Espaillat met Monday with president Danilo Medina at the National Palace and also visited Congress.

"We wanted to reach out to president Danilo Medina, who has always been a friend of the diaspora," said Espaillat, the first Dominican elected to the US Congress.

"The visit was to share with the Government and the Dominican people after a very extensive election effort," the elected official said, accompanied by US ambassador James Brewster.

Also present were newly for the NY 13th district senator elect Marisol Alcantara; Queens County council member Julissa Ferrera and Bronx assemblyman Marcos Crespo.