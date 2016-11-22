Santo Domingo.- Rapper Snoop Dogg has joined the cause to help the people displaced by flooding from the downpours in Dominican Republic's north coast.

On Instagram the music producer also posted an image titled "State of emergency in the Dominican Republic" which includes a list of items that Americans can donate to be sent to the Dominican Republic.

The image also includes the addresses where contributions can be sent.

The veteran rapper boasts 13.4 million followers on Instagram, where his plea generated 14,564 "likes" in just a few hours and more than 550 comments, nearly all in English.

"Thank you, we are difficult here in the North," wrote Snopp Dogg, who will perform Dec.17 in Punta Cana at "Electric Paradise" the electronic music festival.