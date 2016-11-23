Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- A disproportionately high number of traffic fatalities in the Dominican Republic have a common culprit: Drivers of trucks. Talking on the cell phone while driving, using the passing lane and not using the seat belt, are the main infractions.

Most of those drivers behave irresponsibly such as hazardous maneuvers to pass other vehicles, one of the main causes of hundreds of often deadly collisions.

Outlet listin.com.do reports Wednesday that two days of observation of Grand Santo Domingo's main arteries were enough to determine the irresponsible behavior of many of those drivers.

Long conversations on their cell phones forces them to drive their heavy vehicles with one hand, also endangering the lives of pedestrians and other motorists.

Switching lanes often is another of the dangerous maneuvers by drivers of heavy vehicles, even when observed by Metropolitan Transit Authority (AMET) cops.

In addition to fatalities, drivers of heavy vehicles are also behind much of the chaotic traffic which backs up often for miles.

One tractor trailer, 18 deaths

The country's outrage hit the limit last week when Ronal Parreño Liriano, driver of a tractor trailer caught using the bike route on Churchill Av., was confirmed as being the same driver who in July last year caused an accident  on the Samaná highway in which 18 passengers on a bus were killed.

Written by: zooma, 23 Nov 2016 8:32 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Don't single out the truck drivers. The road carnage culprits in the DR are drivers of all types of vehicles. The blame for carnage includes the weak knee government that gives lot of lip service about improved traffic enforcement but really does nothing, Liriano was still on the road.


Written by: Ricardolito, 23 Nov 2016 8:49 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I tend to agree with Zooma .. Bus drivers with more full buses or gua guas have little concentration as they chat on their phones, ..changing lanes without looking , braking without brake lights and driving at night without rear lights are all normal. There is only one rule of the road here and that is to look after yourself and screw the others.
