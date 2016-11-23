Santo Domingo.- The US Govt., through its Agency for International Development (USAID), on Tuesday donated two trucks to the National Health Service (SNS) to transport antiretroviral drugs and HIV supplies, as well as other essential medicines for first level care.

USAID director Arthur Brown, who handed the keys to SNS director Dr. Nelson Rodríguez Monegro, said the two Isuzu trucks feature a refrigerated box. "These trucks will improve the supply chain of essential drugs, facilitating the timely supply of necessary items to guarantee the health of thousands of Dominicans."

He said the donation is under the country's assistance to the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to the Public Health Ministry, which initiated its new strategy to control the spread of the virus. "HIV in high-risk populations at selected facilities in October this year."

"Brown congratulated the Dominican government for its commitment to ensuring the high quality of clinical services and stressed their pride in contributing to the goal through this donation," the USAID said in an emailed statement.

He also acknowledged the Dominican government's efforts to allocate RD $ 590 million for the purchase of antiretroviral drugs in 2017. These resources will provide antiretroviral treatment to around 43,000 people living with HIV.