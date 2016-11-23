Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office (Onamet) on Wednesday forecasts that a frontal system over the east region will continue to cause weak to moderate showers, strong at times.

The rains will be frequent mostly over the east, northeast and central provinces.

For Thursday Onamet forecasts the same weather conditions over most the country, although the frontal system will move away from the territory.

"Low to moderate rains with isolated thunderstorms and possible wind gusts will occur mainly on the north, northeast, southeast, populated areas of the central portion and the Central mountain range," it said, adding that as the result of the prevailing north-northeast wind, lower than normal temperatures will continue over nearly the entire territory, and even cooler in the mountains.