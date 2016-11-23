Santo Domingo.- US Ambassador and gay rights activist James W. Brewster on Wednesday announced he'll resign on January 20, 2017, the very day US president-elect Donald Trump takes office.

"Beginning January 20, 2017, at noon, I will file my resignation as United States Ambassador to the Dominican Republic," he said during his speech for a Thanksgiving luncheon before the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic.

"Bob and I will leave in search of new adventures. We will leave our spirits with you forever," diplomat said, in reference to his husband Bob Satawake.

"I want to tell you directly the great honor it has been to be here as the US Ambassador in Dominican Republic accompanied by my husband Bob" Brewster said, adding that they would "defend the human rights of personas regardless, "whether in Parque Duarte or any other place."