Close Gallery
San Francisco, flooding from Rio Jaya. Photo eljaya.com.do
Zoom Picture

San Francisco DM, Dominican Republic.-  The number of people who died in the last few hours of the Northeast has risen to six, from the torrential rains have swollen rivers and streams.

The first of the victim was a 16-year old teen, who jumped into the Jaya River on Wednesday, when two men died from unspecified causes in Villa Tapia township.

Civil Defense reported the death of three people, a father and two sons in Salcedo, when a large tree fell on the house where they lived while the family was still asleep. The tragedy at 6am Thursday has consternated residents in the Las Flores district of ??Salcedo.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: BERNIE13, 24 Nov 2016 3:05 PM
From: United States, ST. PETERSBURG, FL UNITED STATES
My prayers are with you Dom. Rep. ..
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 