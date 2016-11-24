San Francisco DM, Dominican Republic.- The number of people who died in the last few hours of the Northeast has risen to six, from the torrential rains have swollen rivers and streams.

The first of the victim was a 16-year old teen, who jumped into the Jaya River on Wednesday, when two men died from unspecified causes in Villa Tapia township.

Civil Defense reported the death of three people, a father and two sons in Salcedo, when a large tree fell on the house where they lived while the family was still asleep. The tragedy at 6am Thursday has consternated residents in the Las Flores district of ??Salcedo.