Santo Domingo.- Public Works minister Gonzalo Castillo on Thursday said the government works to preserve lives, carry out evacuations and deliver aid to those affected by floods in all regions.

The announcement comes as local media report the death toll from the flooding and downpours of the last 30 days has risen to 13.

He estimated the damages caused by the rains as high as US$500 million, (RD$20.0 billion), taking into account road infrastructure, housing and agriculture, among others.

"The situation of the rains and flooding by rivers continues. We have just concluded a meeting to evaluate what's taking place in the provinces under emergencies," and others where floodwaters have caused damages such as El Seibo and Hato Mayor.

The official said the authorities focus on provisional solutions in the communities that have been cut off, noting that more than 100 bridges have been damaged or collapsed.

"We're already starting some definitive solutions, such as the Imbert bridge, the solution is to repair it, to restore traffic in both directions on the important Puerto Plata-Navarrete road by Sunday or Monday," the official said, adding that with the definitive work it will have no problems for the next 25 or 30 years.