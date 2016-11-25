Santo Domingo.- It was 56 years ago today the sisters Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa Mirabal were seen alive for the last time before the tyrant Rafael Trujillo's assassins took their life and that of their friend Rufino de la Cruz, who had drove them from Salcedo to Puerto Plata to visited their husbands, imprisoned by the dictatorship.

In subsequent interviews their sister Dedé Mirabal, who survived Trujillo's tyranny described the dramatic moment when she had to identify their bodies. "Two were on a stretcher and another on the ground."

She became the mother of her sisters' six children left orphans by the vile murders of the now called Butterflies.

It was the last straw. The indignation of the population was so overwhelming that Trujillo's days were numbered.

UN declaration

On December 20, 1993, the UN General Assembly declared November 25, International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women.