Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- It was 56 years ago today the sisters Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa Mirabal were seen alive for the last time before the tyrant Rafael Trujillo's assassins took their life and that of their friend Rufino de la Cruz, who had drove them from Salcedo to Puerto Plata to visited their husbands, imprisoned by the dictatorship.

In subsequent interviews their sister Dedé Mirabal, who survived Trujillo's tyranny described the dramatic moment when she had to identify their bodies. "Two were on a stretcher and another on the ground."

She became the mother of her sisters' six children left orphans by the vile murders of the now called Butterflies.

It was the last straw. The indignation of the population was so overwhelming that Trujillo's days were numbered.

UN declaration

On December 20, 1993, the UN General Assembly declared November 25, International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Tuznik, 26 Nov 2016 1:18 PM
From: United States
No comment ? I'm surprised after reading people claim viva Trujillo on this site . I met a lot of people in the DR that praise Trujillo . Any comments as to why ? Or is it all about Trujillo taking on the Haitians . While ignoring murders like this . Lets hear it .
Written by: Ricardolito, 27 Nov 2016 8:40 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
The heading is not correct...the murder of the three sisters was an important side issue according to all histories that I have read . In 1960 ,Trujillo was part of a plot to murder the President of Venezuela ,Romulo Betancourt and sanctions were placed against the DR by the organisation of American States and the dictator also lost the solid protection of the USA... that marked the end .
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 