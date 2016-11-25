Santo Domingo.- Government officials are converging at the Accounts Chamber in the last few hours to submit their financial statement, under president Medina's threat to terminate those who fail do so by the November 30 deadline.

"The officials of the central government who fail to comply in filing their sworn declaration of assets will be left out of the payroll on December 1," said the warning on the Presidency's website.

But still as many as 4,700 government officials had yet to file their statement by November 4 and were placed in the Accounts Chamber's "omissions" status.

In that regard, the UN Development Program consultants Oscar Díaz and José Francisco Nuberg said they expect the number of officials rushing to file their statement will increase, especially after Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo "hinted" that the salaries of those who fail to comply with Medina's order will be withheld.