Santo Domingo.- The four weeks of torrential rains keep 82 communities cut off, while 18 provinces remain under flash flood warnings, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) announced Friday.

A COE report also indicates that 14,743 people remain displaced and 13 bridges have been damaged or collapsed, as well as six roads washed out.

It said 15 people are trapped in a town near Hostos township, central Duarte province, who ignored a mandatory evacuation order by local authorities when the Yuna River crested its banks. "A rescue team went to the rescue of the evacuees."

As more downpours have been forecast through Saturday, the COE said it continues flash flood and landslide warnings for the northern and central regions, while others remain under flooding alert .